Residents in Mid-Michigan are dealing with major flooding after storms rolled through the state over the weekend.
Davison resident Dan Graney said he’s been dealing with draining water from his basement all day.
“We got a lot of water, this house is 100 years old,” Graney said.
Graney said his furnace and two water heaters are out of service due to the flooding. He said the cost of what it will take to repair the appliances is sinking in.
“I just saw dollar signs,” Graney said.
He said the water was so high, he had to cut off his circuit breakers.
“The water was up over the electric part of the hot water heaters and stuff, so I turned off all the breakers. Didn’t get electrocuted,” Graney said.
Graney said he’s doing his best to fight back against the tide.
“I got a pump and a hose and one of those big contractor fans,” Graney said.
Despite Dan’s efforts, the water is still making its way into the basement. He said an HVAC company is coming out tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.