A Davison Middle School student has been convicted of a 20-year felony for making threats to shoot up a school, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Leyton said a police investigation was conducted in May 2019 after numerous students made complaints that a seventh-grade student had been talking daily about shooting up the school cafeteria using a rifle and a pistol. Leyton also said students claimed he made a map of the lunch room.
The investigation and testimony also found that the student had been posting references on Instagram about the “trenchcoat mafia.” The trenchcoat mafia has become affiliated with the 1999 Columbine High School massacre shooters.
Davison police were given consent by the student’s father to search the family’s home where they found several rifles and a pistol which were collected by the police for safe keeping.
“School shooting threats are no joke and will be dealt with seriously by my office,” said Prosecutor Leyton. “Thankfully, this matter was resolved without incident after several students and parents spoke out and alerted school officials about what this student had been saying.”
The juvenile was expelled from Davison Community Schools and is being housed in the Genesee Valley Regional Center, a high-secure juvenile detention facility.
The juvenile will be sentenced later this month.
