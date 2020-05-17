Carole Dunning of Davison is a registered nurse with the heart of a warrior and the soul of a saint.
Feeling the need to be where she is needed most, she is spending the month of May on the frontlines in the COVID-19 hotspot in New York City.
“It is life changing,” said Dunning, “Like I said, I have been a nurse for 23 years and I have taken care of a lot of people and I have worked in a lot of different areas of nursing. But, I have never seen this before. No one has seen this kind of loss, suffering and tragedy before. It is hard to wrap your head around it.”
Being a nursing veteran, Dunning has dealt with death in the past, but in her 13 days at a hospital in queens, the numbers are staggering.
“In one day, I saw eight people die in one day,” said Dunning. “Five another day. Three another day. Three today. Every single day that I have come to work I have seen people die.”
Dunning has been to New York City before.
To relieve stress, she takes walks through the streets that are very quiet.
“It is almost like an apocalypse when you walk thought Times Square and it is empty,” said Dunning. “I was standing in the middle of the street in Times Square and I was ale to take pictures everywhere. It is quiet. The city that never sleeps is sleeping.”
Dunning understands that Americans must get back to work as restrictions are starting to be lifted, but she just hopes that people will continue to practice safety.
“People need to wear a mask,” said Dunning. “They need to practice social distancing. They need to do the things that they can do to stop the spread of this virus or the wave that is to come once things start to open up.”
