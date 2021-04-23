A Davison neighborhood is pushing back against a plan to build an apartment complex through the middle of their community.
“This just threw everybody, like we're all in a complete tailspin,” Nicole Wendland said.
Wendland is feeling anxiety from a proposal that would put a large apartment complex in the middle of a Davison neighborhood.
"We don't have enough houses. I don't understand why we wouldn't build more houses so that people can take root in our community,” Wendland said.
According to Wendland, Ohio-based Redwood Living, wants to build a 200-unit apartment community off Davison Road. Wendland said it would impact the briarwood and turtle creek subdivisions.
She adds that this month, Redwood Apartments LLC asked the township to rezone almost 40 acres that is currently woodlands.
Some residents say that they are more worried about increased traffic and property values going down.
"We have many children that live in this subdivision that ride their bikes and walk the sidewalks. We think about,” Jade Mills said.
Mills said she bought her house under the impression the woodlands behind her house would only be used to build other residential houses. She worries about crime and the impact of other township services.
“We'd have to hire more police officers, more people at the fire department, medical runs so it's big safety concern, right,” Mills said.
TV5 has reached out to Redwood Living and Davison Township about the proposal but they did not answer our requests. Wendland said they have started a petition in the community to stop the rezoning request.
“I'm just hoping by them getting to see that the whole township is basically against this almost the whole township is against this. So, say OK, you know what? Maybe this is not for us,” Wendland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.