Restaurants across the region are struggling during the pandemic.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise, one Mid-Michigan restaurant is opting for takeout only.
“We decided to go from dining service that we had from 50 percent to just takeout only,” said Terry Kerouac, owner and chef of Bear Soup Deli in Davison.
He attributed the change to the spike in COVID-19 cases.
“I know a couple people that have picked it up and been in the hospital,” Kerouac said.
Since the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new restrictions and mandates on restaurants and bars, Kerouac said the café doesn’t have time for the additional red tape.
“The staff that I have is very small. We are each in our own positions and I have to have somebody else come in to do that and time issues,” he said.
The changes to the restaurant doesn’t seem to stop people from coming in and getting their takeout.
Kerouac wants to do what’s best for the community and right now that is takeout.
“It’s small in here and we’re cramped. And when people are waiting in line to order, pick-up their meal, it’s very tight. And we just thought it would be safer for us and the community,” he said.
Kerouac said he’s going to keep an eye on the COVID-19 numbers to determine when they might open for inside dining again.
