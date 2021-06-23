A member of the Davison School Board pleaded not guilty to charges in a threatening phone call incident.
Matt Smith, 23-years-old, was accused by Jennifer Kelly, a clerk from Houghton County that Smith called her in March of 2020 and threatened to kill her dogs.
Smith allegedly had ties to Kelly’s opponent from the November election. Smith plead not guilty to charges of malicious use of telecommunication services.
Smith is a Republican activist and serves on the ELGA Credit Union Board of Directors.
