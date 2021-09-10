The attorney for a Davison school board member who was charged in a threatening phone call incident has requested to withdraw himself from the case.
Albert Zerka stated he filed a motion to withdraw as there was a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship with Matthew Smith.
Smith was charged with malicious use of telecommunication services after a clerk from Houghton County, Jennifer Kelly, claimed Smith called her and threatened to kill her dogs.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this developing story.
