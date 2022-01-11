The Genesee County Republican Party Chair, who also serves on the Davison School Board of Education, has been sentenced in a malicious phone call incident.
Matthew Smith has been placed on one year of probation, ordered to pay $650 in fines and costs, and ordered to have no contact with Houghton County Clerk Jennifer Kelly, who he admitted to calling on March 6, 2020. Smith said he made the call to help a friend of his. Kelly claims Smith threatened to kill her dogs, but Smith has denied he made that threat.
Smith pleaded guilty as part of the plea deal during his final pre-trial hearing on Nov. 22. He has been charged with one count of malicious use of telecommunication services.
As part of his sentencing, Smith must also complete a cognitive awareness program as well as a 1,000-word essay about political bullying in society.
The court accepted the Holmes Youthful Training Act that was agreed upon in the plea agreement. Smith will not be required to find a full-time job, but he does need to complete 240 hours of community service, excluding the Davison area.
Smith serves on the Davison School Board of Education and is the Genesee County Republican Party Chair. He was also a former freelance employee of TV5. The Committee for School Board Integrity started a petition to recall and replace Smith on the board of education.
