The Davison School Board voted to censure Matthew Smith during a meeting Tuesday night after he plead guilty to making a malicious phone call in November.
Four members voted yes and two voted no. One member was not present at the meeting.
Smith pleaded guilty to making a malicious phone call during his final pre-trial hearing on Nov. 22. Jennifer Kelly, a Houghton County clerk, claimed she received a threatening phone call from Smith in March 2020 where he threatened to kill her dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.