A Davison teacher accused of filming a naked teenager at a Michigan tanning salon will stand trial.
Jacob Emmendorfer, a Davison High School teacher, was arrested and placed on leave in the spring after officials said he was caught spying on a minor at a tanning salon.
Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said Emmendorfer was arrested after allegedly climbing onto a tanning bed at Tropi Tan on April 29 to reach over a divider and record a 14-year-old who was completely undressed.
In court on Oct. 7, a judge decided Emmendorfer will stand trial.
Prior to being placed on leave, Emmendorfer was a health and physical education teacher at Davison High School. He was formerly a football coach at New Lothrop High School.
