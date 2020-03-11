A vehicle flipped over after crashing in Davison Township.
Officials at the scene said a vehicle was traveling northbound on State St. when it veered or turned into the southbound lane striking a vehicle.
The vehicle traveling northbound flipped.
Officials said there was one person in each vehicle. They said both occupants were taken to the hospital.
The condition of the drivers is unknown at this time.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
