A Davison Township resident has been arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
The State Police Computer Crimes Unit said Brandon Todd Heit, 42, was arrested after an investigation where digital evidence was seized from his home. The investigation began when it was learned Heit was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet, police said.
Following a search warrant, Heit was charged with five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned on Aug. 5.
State police are encouraging parents to talk with heir children about safe use of the internet.
Anyone with information about possible child sexual exploitation is encouraged to report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.
