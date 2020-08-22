The grills are fired up, hot, ready to go to serve all of your Greek favorites at this year’s Saginaw Greek Festival, and the community showed out on Aug. 22.
“The demand far exceeded our expectations,” said David Nichols, President of the Saginaw Greek Festival.
Nichols says this year’s two-day event has been crazy in the best way possible.
“It’s a little frightening to see this many cars, but it’s also heartwarming because we’re a nonprofit organization, all of these proceeds will stay local,” said Nichols. “Some of the proceeds will benefit the Greek Orthodox Church and some of it will go to local causes.”
And we can’t forget about the food.
“Gyros, lamb gyros, chicken gyros, we’ve got spinacopata which is spinach pie, fries, all kinds of good stuff, baklava, all kinds of good stuff,” said Nichols.
Nichols says they weren’t quite sure how the community was going to respond since the festival is usually a three-day in-person event, but he says the long lines for their drive thru answered those questions.
“We didn’t want to just shut down, we wanted to do something for the community, and it’s become really clear to us that the community is speaking back and saying ‘we want you, we want you to stay here.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.