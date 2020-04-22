The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is asking Americans to keep prescription medications safe and secure until they can properly dispose of them.
According to the DEA, the Secure Your Meds awareness campaign addresses a vital public safety and health issue. They said the campaign also prompts families to discuss the issue of controlled prescription drug abuse.
“Protecting the health and safety of our communities is DEA’s top priority, especially during the unprecedented public health emergency,” said DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. “With Americans at home, families need to be even more vigilant and keep prescription medications safe, secure, and out of reach of children and others in the household.”
“Pharmaceutical drugs, particularly controlled substances, taken without a prescription or a practitioner’s supervisor can be just as dangerous as taking illicit drugs,” said Keith Martin, DEA Detroit field division special agent in charge. “Prescription drug abuse continues whether we are in a pandemic or not. Fortunately, the DEA continues to look out for all of us, even during this difficult time, through their Secure Your Medication campaign.”
Martin’s office oversees DEA efforts in Michigan, Ohio, and Northern Kentucky.
The DEA holds its national Prescription Drug Take Back Day twice a year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Spring Take Back Day has been postponed.
The DEA would like to remind Americans to clean out the medicine cabinets and secure unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medications for the next prescription drug take back day.
For more information on the Secure Your Meds campaign and Take Back Day, click here.
