Police have identified two people who apparently accidently drowned while kayaking at a lake in southern Michigan.
Police identified them as 25-year-old Morgan Smith, whose family lived on the lake, and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Timothy Geibig of Battle Creek.
Acting Director Lt. Ken Cunningham of the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety tells the Battle Creek Enquirer that the bodies were found early Wednesday about 100 feet (30 meters) from the shore of Beadle Lake, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) west of Detroit.
Cunningham says the victims apparently went into the lake about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and didn't return as expected.
The newspaper says Smith's father started looking for them early Wednesday after realizing they weren't home.
Cunningham says neither was wearing a life jacket.
