Authorities say two pedestrians have died after being struck by a vehicle in suburban Detroit.
Farmington Hills police say witnesses reported that the pedestrians were attempting to cross a road when they were hit around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Additional details including the names of those involved weren't immediately released. The crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.