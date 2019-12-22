Troopers and deputies responded to a deadly crash on southbound I-75 in Otsego County.
The crash was reported near mile marker 282 in Gaylord on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 4:23 p.m. by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Investigators believe a wrong-way driver caused the crash, killing two people.
No further information was released.
MSP is assisting the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.