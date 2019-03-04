As the weather starts to warm up, residents may find deceased aquatic creatures due to the harsh winter conditions.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said very cold temperatures and heavy snow can kill fish, turtles, frogs, toads, and crayfish.
“Winterkill is the most common type of fish kill,” said Gary Whelan, the DNR Fisheries Division’s research manager. “As the season changes, it can be common in shallow lakes, ponds, streams, and canals. These kills are localized and typically don’t affect the overall health of fish populations or fishing quality.”
The DNR said shallow lakes with excess vegetation and soft bottoms are prone to winterkill.
When vegetation under ice and snow dies from lack of sunlight, it uses up dissolved oxygen as it decays and creates inhabitable conditions for fish.
“Fish and other aquatic life typically die in late winter but may not be noticed until a month after the ice melts, because the dead fish are temporarily preserved on the lake bottom by the cold water. Once the water warms up, bacterial activity results in the dead fish coming to the surface,” Whelan said. “Fish also are affected by rapid water temperature changes due to unseasonably warm weather, leading to stress and sometimes mortality.”
Anyone that spots a fish kill with 25 or more should report it on the DNR’s website.
