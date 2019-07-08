Officials say a 17-year-old boy has died and three other people were injured following a large fight and reported stabbing at a graduation party in suburban Detroit.
Police say officers responded late Saturday to the Knights of Columbus Hall in Taylor that was rented out for the private event. Police say Monday four people including the teen who died were taken to the hospital. The others had what were described as non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they've arrested two people. Charges were pending. Names of those involved weren't immediately released.
Randy Baughman with the Knights of Columbus tells WJBK-TV that a graduation party was wrapping up when the fight happened. He says "our heart goes out to the family who lost their child."
