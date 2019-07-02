Authorities say three people have died and a fourth was critically injured after the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a tree in suburban Detroit.
The crash happened Monday afternoon in Oakland County's Bloomfield Township. Police say a 72-year-old woman from Southfield who was driving died along with a 69-year-old man from Oak Park and a 29-year-old woman from Southfield. A 71-year-old woman from Royal Oak was hospitalized.
Investigators weren't immediately sure why the vehicle left the roadway. The crash is under investigation.
