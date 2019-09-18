Police say three people have died in a collision between a horse-drawn buggy and a motor vehicle in mid-Michigan.
Dispatchers for the Eaton County Sheriff's Office tell WOOD-TV the people in the buggy were heading home from an Amish school when the crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Lansing. A fourth person also injured in the crash was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Further details about the collision were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.