Authorities say a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver in western Michigan has left two people dead.
The crash happened late Monday on northbound U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids. State police say a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old woman was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with a vehicle that was going in the correct direction.
State police say both drivers died. The man killed by the wrong-way car was identified by family as 29-year-old Carl Russo. His dog also died.
A portion of U.S. 131 was closed for several hours until it reopened early Tuesday. The crash is under investigation.
