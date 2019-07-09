One person is dead and another is in custody as police investigate a murder that happened in Flint on Tuesday, July 9.
Michigan State Police Major Crime Unit responded to the 2800 block of Comanche in Flint about 6:20 p.m. in regards to a homicide.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 28-year-old family member died from blunt force trauma, MSP said.
Police have one suspect in custody, but the incident remains under investigation.
