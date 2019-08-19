One woman is dead and another is in serious condition following a crash in Genesee Township Sunday night.
The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. on Dort Highway just north of Coldwater, Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly said.
The at-fault driver is in custody at the hospital, Mullaly said.
Police are taking the suspect's blood to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned later this week.
The victims' names are being withheld until their families are notified.
