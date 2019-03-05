Authorities say one person has died in a series of crashes and pileups on western Michigan roads amid blowing snow and slick pavement.
Michigan State Police say one person was killed in a crash on US-131 in Allegan County about 7:40 a.m. that left northbound lanes closed for about two hours. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
The National Weather Service says more than 3 inches of snow was measured in the county Tuesday morning. It issued a winter weather advisory for several West Michigan counties for periodic snow showers through 7 p.m. Tuesday.
State police also say a pileup on I-96 collected as many as 12 vehicles.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says I-94 was closed in both directions near Kalamazoo at one point.
