Authorities say three people including a 3-year-old child have died and four others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Mid-Michigan.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Isabella County's Chippewa Township, near Mount Pleasant.
The sheriff's office says one vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic along Michigan highway 20, colliding head-on with a pickup truck. Another vehicle hit the pickup.
The driver of the vehicle that swerved and two passengers in the pickup, including the 3-year-old child, were killed.
The sheriff's office says the driver of the vehicle that swerved may have had a medical issue before the crash, but the cause of the crash is under investigation.
