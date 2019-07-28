Gunfire at a large, outdoor event in Brooklyn killed one man and injured at least 11 others late Saturday night, police said.
Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted early Sunday morning that the shooting in the east Brooklyn neighborhood of Brownsville "shattered a peaceful neighborhood event."
A New York City police spokesman said around 3:30 a.m. Sunday that 12 people had been shot, including a 38-year-old man who was dead on arrival at a local hospital. Police said the man was shot once in the head. The spokesman did not know the man's identity.
No arrests have been made, and police did not offer any details about possible suspects. Police did not have details regarding the conditions of the other 11 people injured and said the investigation was ongoing, as of 5:45 a.m.
At least six people had been transported to local hospitals by just after midnight, with some in serious condition, a New York City fire department spokesman said earlier. He described the scene at the time as "fluid."
De Blasio's tweet didn't include details about the community event, but a notice on the NYC Parks website said programming at the Brownsville Recreation Center next to the playground was canceled because of this weekend's annual Old Timers Event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.