A sheriff's official says two people have been killed in a shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party that also left at least 14 others injured.
Hunt County Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford says the shooting took place just before midnight Saturday in Greenville, around 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the Commerce campus. Oxford says the shooter remains at large.
The shooting came as the university east of Dallas celebrated homecoming weekend.
Oxford did not have information on the severity of injuries.
Oxford and university officials said the event was a homecoming party but was not a sanctioned school event.
