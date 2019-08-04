Police in Dayton, Ohio confirmed 9 people have been killed and at least 16 injured in an early morning shooting. The shooter is also deceased.
The latest massacre happened just after 1 a.m. in a downtown area called the Oregon District.
The Ohio shooting takes place just one day after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.
Stay with TV5 as we bring you updates on this breaking story.
