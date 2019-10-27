One person is dead, and four others were shot at a party in Lansing.
According to officials, it happened on the south side of the city at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Police said the scene was chaotic.
Thomas Thocker said he heard a lot of shots ring out.
“I was watching tv and I heard a boom, boom and I stepped out my front door,” Thocker said. “I open my door and heard boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom and then I heard sirens. I heard sirens going crazy.”
Police said the suspect is still at large.
The extent of the other four victim's injuries is unknown at this time.
TV5 will update you as we learn more.
