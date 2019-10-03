A small plane crash at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing killed three people and critically injured three others, according to CBS affiliate WLNS.
The station said the six-passenger single engine plane crash happened on Thursday Oct. 3 at about 8:30 a.m.
The plane was carrying four passengers and two crew members.
Some roads around the airport are closed.
A cause is still unclear.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it become available.
