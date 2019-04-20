Authorities say a man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting at a large party in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids police say patrol officers heard gunshots at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the same time several calls came into 911. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man dead and the injured woman. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man's identity wasn't released pending notification of family but police say he was in his 20s.
Police say investigators received little cooperation or information despite the large number of people at the party.
