Two people are dead and two students are injured after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Isabella County.
It happened at about 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 when a passenger vehicle was southbound on Coldwater Road, near River Road in Broomfield Township.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle entered the northbound lane and collided with a school bus from Chippewa Hills carrying the JV football team, coaches, and staff.
The passenger car sustained heavy damage and immediately caught fire following the crash.
Deputies said the two people inside that vehicle were killed from the crash.
Two students were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The remaining students on the bus were taken away from the scene of the crash by a second bus and were picked up by their parents.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said it plans to release more information on this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.