The deadline is nearing for frontline workers to apply for a scholarship.
“Any frontline worker that worked between April and the end of June can apply to receive a frontline scholarship,” said Kerry Ebersole, director of the Sixty by 30 office for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
The deadline to apply for the state’s Futures for Frontliners program is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.
Ebersole said thousands of Michigan residents have applied and she doesn’t want anyone to miss out.
“It’s just a simple way that we can say thank you to those essential workers that put themselves in harm’s way to make sure that we were able to put groceries on our table early in the pandemic,” Ebersole said.
Those who qualify will get tuition paid for community college or a high school diploma. It’s part of the state’s effort to give essential workers a shot at obtaining a high-paying job.
“There’s a lot of opportunities in the medical field these days and advanced manufacturing and construction and trades,” Ebersole said.
Ebersole said anyone with questions should go to the state’s website to learn more about the Futures for Frontliners program.
“We want to make sure that anyone that could be eligible that they have the opportunity to apply,” Ebersole said.
