Monday is the deadline to file property damage after dam failures
(Source: WNEM)

Monday is the deadline for victims of the Edenville and Sanford dams to a file property damage claim.

Most insurance companies require filing these claims within 60 days of the event and the end of that period is July 20.

Earlier this month was the sewage and stormwater damage to property deadline.

Those who missed that deadline will not be able to make any future claims for sewer damage.

