Monday is the deadline for victims of the Edenville and Sanford dams to a file property damage claim.
Most insurance companies require filing these claims within 60 days of the event and the end of that period is July 20.
Earlier this month was the sewage and stormwater damage to property deadline.
Those who missed that deadline will not be able to make any future claims for sewer damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.