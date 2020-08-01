Bar restaurant generic
If you’re a business owner in Saginaw County or Bay County, time is almost up to apply for the Michigan Restart Grant Program.

The counties received just over $3.5 million from the state through the CARES Act to be distributed to businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline to apply is August 5 at 11:59 p.m.

To see if you are eligible, click here.

