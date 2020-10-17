The deadline to register to vote online is approaching.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reminding Michiganders that the deadline to register to vote online is Monday.
While you will still be able to register to vote in person up until election day, the online deadline is Oct. 19.
"With more than 1 million ballots already returned, we’re seeing an incredible amount of enthusiasm from Michiganders excited to participate in our democracy,” said Benson. “Voters have more options than ever before for how to register and cast their ballot, and that’s why we’ve been working around the clock to ensure citizens understand those options and can exercise their rights in the way that works best for them.”
You can register through Monday on at Michigan.gov/vote.
