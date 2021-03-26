The clock is ticking for people poisoned by the lead that gave rise to the Flint water crisis. Today, a judge rejected a last-minute effort to extend the deadline for signing on to a proposed $641-million settlement.
Flint activist Bishop Bernadel Jefferson isn't happy about the $641 million Flint water settlement, but the registration deadline is approaching anyway.
"You slap us in the face and say, take whatever we give you, do you know you don't have any say?” Jefferson said.
Even after some of the attorneys working on the case tried to persuade the judge to extend the March 29 deadline, Jefferson said she is opting in, but it is not enough.
“So, why should we have to prove that we were injured? Why should we have to prove that we drunk the water?" Jefferson said.
More than 33,000 registration forms were received as of March 15. Flint residents as well as non-residents who owned property or businesses in the city and were impacted could take part.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said it is now or never.
"To be a part of this, they don't want to be left out, and so in order not to be left out, you have to opt in or opt out. But it's important for residents. Stand that they have to be engaged in this process has to be engaged by the 29th of this month, and that time is quickly approaching," Neeley said.
Neeley said he hopes everyone impacted will review and decide if they want to take part in the massive lawsuit. He said as long as the registration is postmarked for March 29, they will be eligible.
“I would strongly recommend that they still need additional help. They can also go to the official flint watermansettlement.com link and make sure they get the good information and the best information as it relates to this,” Neeley said.
There will be a fairness hearing in July when registered residents can object to it. Opting out and suing separately is still the other options, according to the preliminary approval.
Jefferson said she will keep fighting for more.
“When will the people in Flint, Michigan be made whole? When will the people in Flint, Michigan be the first stop instead of the last thought?" Jefferson said.
