An urgent reminder from attorney Ven Johnson of Ven Johnson Law Firm, about an upcoming deadline for Mid-Michigan flood victims.
“Anybody that is going to make a part of their claim a sewage back up situation that their home or their property was destroyed in full or in part,” Johnson said.
Those people will need to make that claim by July 3, which is in just a few days.
Johnson is representing more than 100 residents and business owners in a mass action lawsuit. But the issue also hits close to home for him.
“Tittabawassee River flows right through Saginaw Township where I grew up, so this absolutely tears at my heart strings,” Johnson said.
If residents and business owners fail to meet the July 3 deadline, they won't be able to make any future claims for sewer damage.
“You are forever waiving your claim against various entities against the state entities, local entities, county entities,” Johnson said.
Although victims of sewer and stormwater damage could file the claim by themselves, Johnson warns it's easier said than done.
“You’d have to look up the law you’d have to know where to look, read it, interpret it correctly and do follow all the steps,” Johnson said.
And virtually impossible for someone to do in just a few days. He's urging anyone who has yet to file a claim for sewer and stormwater damage, to contact an attorney immediately.
“This is a huge mess,” Johnson said. “We need to do our best to help people to figure out what compensation as much as we can get.”
