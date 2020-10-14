2020 census generic
The deadline to complete the 2020 census has moved to Oct. 15 at 6 a.m. EST.

The deadline changed after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

"We urge Michiganders to complete the census as soon as possible at my2020census.gov," Michigan Census 2020 posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

