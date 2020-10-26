The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash.
A driver discovered an overturned pickup that went off the road Sunday morning on Silverwood Road north of Ducker Road in Rich Township.
Deputies determined the driver had attended a Halloween party nearby and left around midnight.
The driver was identified as 23-year-old Skyler Reeves.
Reeves was traveling south on Silverwood and failed to navigate a right curve.
The vehicle struck a road sign, going airborne and striking several trees before coming to a stop on its side.
Reeves was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Lapeer County Medical Examiner's Office is trying to determine if alcohol or drugs were involved.
