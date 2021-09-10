One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in St. Louis.
Officers were sent to the intersection of W. Washington Avenue and Devon Drive at 3:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7. When police arrived on the scene, they learned two vehicles collided head-on.
All three vehicle occupants, who were between the ages of 69 and 82, were injured and taken to a local hospital. The at-fault driver failed to yield the right of way and turned in front of an oncoming vehicle, according to the preliminary investigation.
One occupant later died at the hospital, the St. Louis Police Department said.
When the investigation is completed, the case will be turned over to the Gratiot County Prosecutor’s Office for review. St. Louis police officers were assisted by the St. Louis Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response, Breckenridge Police Department, Alma Police Department, and the Michigan State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.
