Police are investigating the cause of a deadly fire in the city of Flint.
The Flint Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire in the 2400 block of Kentucky Avenue at 3:10 p.m. on Jan. 1. A witness told authorities a man came out of the garage stating there was a fire inside the garage.
The 59-year-old man went back into the garage to get his dog, but neither of them came out, according to the Flint Police Department. A wood burner was operating inside the garage, police said.
Liquids and combustible materials were found in the garage which, as Flint Police stated, cannot be eliminated as the cause of the fire.
