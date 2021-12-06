Detectives are searching for multiple suspects after a deadly shooting near a club in Flint.
On Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4:23 a.m., officers were sent to a McDonalds located at 3212 Clio Rd. for reports of a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police. An altercation at the Whats Next club, located at 2511 Pasadena Ave., led to multiple people shooting near and around the club, police stated.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
