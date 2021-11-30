Detectives are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead in the city of Flint.
Police were sent to the 700 block of E. Austin Avenue at 2:19 a.m. on Nov. 25 for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a male victim in his 30s suffering from a stab wound, according to the Flint Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Keith Beiganski at 810-237-6922 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
