GENERIC: police lights night

Detectives are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead in the city of Flint.

Police were sent to the 700 block of E. Austin Avenue at 2:19 a.m. on Nov. 25 for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a male victim in his 30s suffering from a stab wound, according to the Flint Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Keith Beiganski at 810-237-6922 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.