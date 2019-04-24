Wixom Lake water levels may soon be rising after a tentative agreement was reached for a company to buy several dams.
Boyce Trusts and Four Lakes Task Force (FLTF) announced the tentative deal on the acquisition of the Wixom, Sanford, Secord, and Smallwood Dams and lake bottoms for a purchase price of $9.4 million, according to the Four Lakes Task Force.
That means, subject to coordination with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, filling of Wixom Lake will begin by late this month.
The final purchase agreement is expected to be signed in June, and after the Part 307 Circuit Court hearing to set legal lake levels, and establish the Four Lakes Special Assessment District, with title to these assets transferring to the FLTF in early 2022.
The agreement also stipulates that FLTF will perform the necessary repairs or upgrades on all dams by the end of 2023.
To implement the acquisition, repairs and all the Part 307 order requirements, a $20 million bond is anticipated to be financed by a Special Assessment District. The special assessment district includes waterfront properties along the Four Lakes and “backlot” properties with dedicated (private easement) access.
The special assessment cost for the acquisition, repairs and operation for the Part 307 legal lake level components of the dams (the lake level assets) is estimated to be $350 annually for a typical waterfront property owner.
Special assessments should appear on the December 2021 tax bill.
In a separate agreement, FLTF will secure additional funding, independent of the Special Assessment District, to purchase the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) licenses and power generating assets from Boyce by 2024.
“While there is still significant work to do before reaching a final agreement, including Circuit Court approval for the Special Assessment District and establishment of the court-ordered legal lake levels, this is a major milestone in assuring we have a sustainable structure for the lakes moving forward,” said Dave Kepler, chairman, Four Lakes Task Force
