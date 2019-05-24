Michigan's Democratic governor and Republican leaders say they've reached a bipartisan agreement on legislation to cut the state's high car insurance premiums.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday morning said in a statement that the "agreement in concept" will "will lower costs and protect coverage for Michigan drivers." Details weren't immediately released, but she says the deal will cut rates for drivers and offer choices among coverage levels.
This is her full statement:
“After constructive conversations over the past week, I am pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement in concept on bipartisan auto no-fault reform legislation that will lower costs and protect coverage for Michigan drivers. The deal: guarantees rate relief for every Michigan driver; provides a choice in coverage levels; establishes more uniform and structured compensation levels for medical providers; and removes the ability of insurance companies to discriminate based on non-driving factors. I look forward to working with the legislature to pass and sign this important legislation into law.”
Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said in a statement that lawmakers' vote "will finally fix our broken car insurance system."
The Legislature is convening for a rare Friday session, when a bill is scheduled for a vote. The measure previously drew a veto threat from Whitmer. Michigan is the only state to require that drivers buy unlimited personal injury protection benefits with their auto insurance policy.
