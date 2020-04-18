Ottawa County officials have reached an agreement to buy former gravel-mining land in western Michigan and add it to a major regional park.
The 87 acres are in Georgetown Township, southwest of Grand Rapids. The acquisition is for the Bend Area park and adds land to the Grand River Greenway trail project.
The deal is expected to be completed in spring or early summer. It is funded by a grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, a county parks millage and $50,000 from the Ottawa County Parks Foundation’s Grand River Greenway Campaign.
The greenway and Bend Area projects have been in the works for decades, said Ottawa County Parks & Recreation Commission President David VanGinhoven.
“The past few weeks have shown how critical it is to have outdoor spaces available, and that gives added urgency to Ottawa County Parks’ efforts to conserve natural areas,” VanGinhoven said.
After the deal is completed, the Bend Area open space would expand to 350 acres, adding 42 acres of inland water features with more than 9,800 feet of water frontage.
The Grand River Greenway Campaign has raised more than $6.6 million of its $7.2 million goal.
“We will keep pushing to make sure that families from all over the region can bike and hike from Kent County to the lakeshore,” said Peter Secchia, campaign co-chair.
