The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office busted a heroin deal after two people overdosed this month.
"When you take a hit of heroin, you don’t know how it’s cut," Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
He says drugs laced with fentanyl have caused big problems around Genesee County this month.
"There was a two-day period where a 20-year-old female in a 19-year-old male both overdosed with heroin," Swanson said.
The 19-year-old man died, and the 20-year-old victim was able to be revived with Narcan.
Swanson says the responding officers were able to use the victims cell phone information to track down where the laced drugs were coming from.
"We not only used that process to find a supplier, but we also arrested the individuals who supplied heroin to our communities," Swanson said.
Investigators were also able to prevent a lot of deadly opioids from getting on the streets according to Swanson.
"In that arrest we knocked off off 1.5 ounces of pure heroin cut with Xanax and fentanyl," he said.
Drugs that could have caused a lot more deaths.
"So, 1.5 ounces transfers into 42 g and of those grams you get 10 bundles per gram so that’s 420 separate servings of heroin, it was going out to our community," Swanson said.
