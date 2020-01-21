You may remember Buena Vista Police Officer Devin Heyn and his K9 Maverick.
The pair competed in a national contest to try to win a new police vehicle for Maverick because their current vehicle is not outfitted for a K9.
The duo finished in fifth place, which means they didn't win the new vehicle.
That's when they took the efforts into their own hands and started a GoFundMe to raise money for a new vehicle.
Now the officers are getting help from a Saginaw car dealership.
Serra Chevrolet Toyota of Saginaw has partnered with Heyn and Maverick to help them raise money.
A silent auction, raffle, and bake sale will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dealership at 4200 Bay Road.
The vehicle has been ordered and costs about $8,500 to outfit for proper handling.
So far, $5,500 have been raised.
